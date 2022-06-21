A 65-year-old man from Mosta was grievously injured on Tuesday in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Burmarrad at 11.30am.

The victim was riding a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Chevrolet Spark, that was being driven by a 61-year-old Belgian man who lives in Mellieħa.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to hospital by ambulance. The police are investigating.