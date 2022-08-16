A 34-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Victoria on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kapuċċini at around 3.15pm.

The victim, who lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo, was riding a Piaggio Vespa GTS that was involved in a collision with a Honda Hornet 600, whose rider, a 54-year-old Italian who lives in Victoria, was not injured.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then transferred to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.