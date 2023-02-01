A 26-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Victoria.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Fortunato Mizzi at 3pm.

The victim, who lives in Sannat, was riding a motorbike that was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Pajero Junior that was being driven by a 58-year-old man who lives in Victoria.

He was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.