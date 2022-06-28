A 29-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday in a traffic accident in Victoria.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Anard at 1.45pm.

The victim, who is Albanian and lives in Victoria, was riding a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Citroen Berlingo that was being driven by a 65-year-old man who lives in Fontana.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.