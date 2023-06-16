A 29-year-old motorcyclist who lives in Xagħra was grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in his hometown.

The police said the accident happened in Triq ta' Ħamet at 2.30pm.

The rider was on a Kawasaki that was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio that was being driven by a 33-year-old woman, who also lives in Xagħra.

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. The woman was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

The police are investigating.