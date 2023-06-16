A 29-year-old motorcyclist who lives in Xagħra was grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident in his hometown.
The police said the accident happened in Triq ta' Ħamet at 2.30pm.
The rider was on a Kawasaki that was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio that was being driven by a 33-year-old woman, who also lives in Xagħra.
The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. The woman was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us