A 22-year-old motorcyclist was injured on Monday afternoon when he lost control of his motorbike and crashed.

The police said the incident happened at around 1.30pm in Sir Paul Boffa Avenue in Paola when the Attard man was riding his Keeway Cityblade, lost control and crashed.

An ambulance team was called on site and he was rushed to hospital where he was found to be suffering from serious injuries.

District police are investigating.