A 29-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Monday morning in a traffic accident on Triq Schembri in Ħamrun.

The man, from Santa Venera, was driving a SYM Smphony motorbike.

He was involved in a crash with a Citroen Dispatch driven by a 24-year-old man from Qormi at around 830am.

Police investigations are ongoing.