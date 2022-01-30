A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were seriously injured in separate accidents in Gzira and Hamrun on Sunday.

The first accident was a collision in Edgar Bernard Street in Gzira between a Vauxhall Astra driven by a 48-year-old woman from Msida and a Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 40-year-old Italian. The accident happened at 11.45am. The motorcyclist was hospitalised.

Shortly after, a 63-year-old woman from Qormi was hit by a car as she crossed St Joseph High Road in Hamrun. The car, a Citroen Berlingo, was being driven by a 71-year-old man from Hamrun. The woman was also hospitalised.