A motorcylist and an elderly pedestrian were injured in separate accidents on Wednesday evening and during the night.

The pedestrian, an 80-year-old Briton who lives in Ta' Xbiex, was hit by a car in Grzira Road, Gzira, at 7.15pm on Wednesday.

The car, a Nissan Qashqai, was being driven by a 39-year-old man from Gzira.

The pedestrian was seriously injured.

The second accident happened just after midnight in Naxxar Road, Birkirkara, when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota Tactis collided.

The motorcycle was being driven by a 57-year-old man from Attard, who was hospitalised. The driver of the Toyota Ractis, a 50-year-old man from Pieta’ was unhurt.