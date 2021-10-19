A 38-year-old Gozitan man was seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle early on Tuesday morning.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they had been informed of the incident that had taken place on Triq ir-Rabat, Żebbuġ, Gozo, at around 2am on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary investigations had concluded that the motorcyclist from Żebbuġ had lost control of his Kymco motorcycle and driven into a column.

The motorcyclist was given treatment on site by a medical team, and was later taken to Gozo General Hospital where he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech has been appointed to conduct an inquiry into the incident, the police said.