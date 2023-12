A 48-year-old man from Victoria was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital on Friday morning following a traffic accident on Triq l-Imġarr, Għajnsielem.

The police said the accident was reported at around 10am.

The man was driving a Yamaha XTZ.

The other vehicle - an Isuzu van - was being driven by an 80-year-old from Għajnsielem.

Police investigations are ongoing.