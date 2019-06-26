A 59-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Għajnsielem.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imġarr at 3.45pm.

The victim, who is from Xagħra, was riding a Triumph Tiger Explorer XC that was involved in a collision with a Hyundai i20 that was being driven by a 44-year-old Ukranian who lives in St Julian’s and a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 46-year-old woman who lives in Għarb.

The vehicles also hit a Nissan Micra and a Toyota Prius that were parked.

The victim was assisted on site by members of the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance was called. The woman was also taken to hospital suffering from shock.

An inquiry is being held and the police are investigating.