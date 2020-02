A man was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car in Mġarr Road, Xewkija.

The police said they were informed at 1.15pm of a traffic accident involving an Isuzu, driven by a 58-year-old man from Żebbuġ, and a Triumph motorbike driven by a 45-year-old from San Lawrenż.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Gozo General Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Police investigations are under way.