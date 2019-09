A French motorcyclist was seriously injured early on Sunday in a crash in Qawra.

The police said the accident happened at 1.15am in Triq il-Qawra and involved a Benelli Tornado motorcycle driven by the 32-year-old French man and a VW Polo, driven by a 54-year-old man from Rabat.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed.