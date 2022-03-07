A 38-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries on Sunday in a traffic accident in Żejtun.

The police said in a statement on Monday that the man, a Bulgarian national, was driving a Honda 600 Hornet on Triq il-President Anton Buttiġieġ.

He was involved in a traffic accident at around 7.45pm with a 63-year-old man from Żejtun who was driving a Mitsubishi L200.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.