A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries after falling off his motorbike and crashing into a moving car.

The police said the accident happened at around 1.30pm on Triq it-Tamar, St Paul's Bay.

The motorcyclist, an English national, was driving a Kymco bike.

The car he crashed into - an Opel Corsa - was being driven by a man from Mellieħa.

Police and a magisterial inquiries are ongoing.