The police are looking for a motorcyclist who kept on going after hitting a man on an e-scooter in St Julian's close to Balluta Bay last night.

The incident happened at about 10.30pm on Sunday in Manuel Dimech Street. The victim, a 35-year-old Italian, was hospitalised and found to be suffering serious injuries.

In a separate accident, a pedestrian was injured while crossing St Joseph High Road, Hamrun, just after midnight on Monday.

The police said he was hit by a Toyota Passo which was being driven by a 27-year-old Briton resident in Senglea.

The victim, whose identity is unknown, was seriously injured.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is holding inquiries into both cases.