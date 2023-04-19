A motorbike rider who was flagged down by traffic policemen for not wearing a helmet, landed in greater trouble after it turned out that the motorcycle was stolen and that he was driving under the influence of drink.

Dorde Crnjakovic, a 30-year old Croatian national living at Msida and employed as a taxi driver, was arrested on Tuesday evening after being spotted by the officers driving through Msida without a crash helmet.

Police checks showed that he was not the owner of the bike and a breathalyzer test gave positive results well above the legal limit, explained prosecuting Inspector Shamus Woods when the motorcyclist was arraigned in court.

Crnjakovic was accused of stealing the motorcycle to the detriment of Waste Resource Limited, causing wilful damage to third party property, failure to obey legitimate police orders as well as driving after having consumed alcohol beyond the prescribed limits.

He was also charged for not wearing a crash helmet and driving without a driving licence.

Crnjakovic pleaded guilty.

The court was informed that the bike had been returned to its owner.

The prosecution did not insist upon an effective term of imprisonment since the accused had cooperated, but argued that the punishment ought to be significant.

The defence countered that the accused had a clean criminal record and rather than condemn him to a hefty penalty, it would be better to allow him to get back to work.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella, adjourned the case to next Monday for judgment.

A request for bail pending judgment was turned down in view of serious doubts as to the accused’s address which meant that the court did not have the necessary guarantees to grant the request.