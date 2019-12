A 36-year-old motorcyclist from St Paul's Bay suffered grievous injuries after he was involved in a crash in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Santa Venera.

The Police said the incident happened at 8.40pm on Thursday, and involved a Vauxhall Zafira driven by a 23-year-old from the UK and a Harley Davidson Roadster driven by the man who was rushed to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.