A 21-year-old man had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Monday night after losing control of his motorcycle.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the police said that the man, from Paola, had lost control of his SYM Symphony motorcycle at around 8pm on Monday night.

He was driving next to the Olympic Garden in Xemxija at the time.

The police said the motorcyclist was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

The incident is being investigated.