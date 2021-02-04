A 32-year-old man from St Paul's Bay was seriously injured on Thursday morning when he fell off his motorcycle and banged his head against a car.

The accident happened at about 8.40am in Rue d'Argens in Sliema, when the man lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle and fell off, the police said.

As he fell he hit his head against a Nissan driven by a 37-year-old man, resident in Gżira.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured.

A magisterial inquiry is being held.