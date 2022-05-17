A 63-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a traffic accident in Xewkija on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq it-Tessuti at 9.40am.

The victim, who is from Xagħra, was riding a Yamaha 250 motorbike that was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Pajero that was being driven by a 66-year-old man from Sannat.

He was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.