A 63-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a traffic accident in Xewkija on Tuesday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq it-Tessuti at 9.40am.
The victim, who is from Xagħra, was riding a Yamaha 250 motorbike that was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Pajero that was being driven by a 66-year-old man from Sannat.
He was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. An inquiry is being held.
The police are investigating.
