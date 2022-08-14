A 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured while another three people suffered slight injuries in a collision involving three cars and a motorcycle on Saturday evening.

The police said the crash happened in Triq Villabate, Żabbar, at 7pm.

The cars were a Mazda Demio driven by a 44-year-old man from Marsascala, an Opel Corsa driven by a 28-year-old Nepalese man, with a Napalese woman, 31, as a passenger, and a Hyundai i30 driven by a 65-year-old man from Valletta.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department helped some of the passengers, who were trapped in the wreckage.

While the motorcyclist was seriously injured, the Napalese couple and the 44-year-old who had been driving the Mazda suffered slight injuries.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is holding an inquiry.