A motorcyclist who suffered a five per cent disability when he was hit by a car in Gozo in 2017 has been awarded almost €40,000 in damages after a court concluded that the driver was to blame for the accident.

Presiding over the First Hall of the Civil Court in Gozo, Magistrate Brigette Sultana found that Guido Taddeo Farrugia was solely to blame for the accident that saw the motorcyclist, George Zahra, suffer serious injuries.

The court heard how the traffic accident took place at around 8am on June 15, when Zahra was riding his motorcycle in Triq l-Għarb in Għarb.

The accident happened at the intersection towards Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary when Farrugia turned into the road causing the collision.

As a result of the crash, Zahra’s motorcycle Honda XR was totally destroyed and beyond economic repair.

Zahra lost consciousness upon impact. He was rushed to Gozo General Hospital where he works as a nurse. He sustained fractures to his spine and his right arm.

After hearing the parties, Magistrate Sultana saw a medical report which said that Zahra had suffered a five per cent permanent disability and that he was still 25 years old.

She ordered Farrugia to pay him compensation of € 37,758.