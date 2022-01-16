Two motorcyclists were injured in separate accidents on Saturday, the police said.

In the first case, a 41-year-old man from Zurrieq was seriously injured when he fell off his motorcycle in Qrendi.

The accident happened at about 7pm.

The second accident took place on December 13 Road, Marsa, at 10.30pm when a motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio car. The 28-year-old motorcyclist, a man from Nepal, was seriously injured.