Two motorcyclists were injured in separate accidents on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

In the first, a 59-year-old man from Qrendi was hospitalised after a crash also involving u Toyota Aygo driven by a 33-year-old woman from Marsaxlokk. The crash happened in Regional Road, Sta Venera, close to the tunnels at 4.30pm.

In the second accident, at 9pm, a 54-year-year-old man from Mosta was seriously injured in Triq il-Missjunarji Maltin in a crash involving a BMW driven by a 25-year-old woman from Valletta.

Both drivers were taken to hospital.