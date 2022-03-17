Indonesia hosts its first motorcycle grand prix in 25 years on Sunday, confident that concerns surrounding the new track will be forgotten once racing begins in front of a sell-out crowd.
The archipelago nation of 270 million people is motorbike mad — many get around on two wheels — and there is a palpable sense of excitement at the prospect of world-class racing returning.
Even President Joko Widodo is a fan and tried out the Mandalika International Street Circuit when he officially opened it in November, having a go on a custom-made green Kawasaki bike.
