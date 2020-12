A motorcycist is in hospital after a collision in Kirkop late on Saturday.

The police said the 31-year-old Pakistani was driving a Kymco Agility motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Vitara driven by a 47-year-old woman from Birkirkara.

The accident happened in Triq L-ewwel Titjira 1915 at Kirkop.

The police described the motorcyclist's injuries as serious.