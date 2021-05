A motorcyclist was injured in a collision in Garibaldi Street, Luqa, on Saturday afternoon.

The police said the crash, at 1.35, involved a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle driven by a 51-year-old from Naxxar and a Hyundai Excel car with a 44-year-old man from Għaxaq at the wheel,

The motorcyclist was hospitalised and is being treated for serious injuries.