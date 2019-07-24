A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at Għajn Tuffieħa Road near St Paul's Bay early on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened at about 1.40am and involved a Hyosung Aquilia motorcycle driven by the injured man - a 35-year-old from Naxxar - and a Skoda Citigo driven by a 21-year-old man from Swieqi.

The Skoda driver was unhurt.