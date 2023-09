A Toyota Corolla driven by an 18-year-old motorist crashed into three parked vehicles and a wall after it went out of control on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The incident happened at 8.45pm in Triq Borg Għarib, Għajnsielem, Gozo.

The young motorist, who lives in Għajnsielem, was seriously injured and is being treated at Gozo hospital.

The police are investigating