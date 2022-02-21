A 91-year-old motorist and his 84-year-old passenger were injured on Monday morning when their car collided with another vehicle and then crashed into four parked cars in Valletta.

The police said the accident took place at 11.15am in Pope Pius V Street in Valletta.

The accident initially involved an Opel Corsa driven by the 91-year-old man from San Ġwann and a Honda Civic driven by a 66-year-old British woman resident in Lija.

The Opel Corsa then crashed into four parked cars.

The 91-year-old driver and the passenger, an 84-year-old man from Sliema, were hospitalised.