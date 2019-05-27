A 25-year-old motorist from Msida was arrested on Sunday evening after having allegedly failed to stop when he hit a pedestrian in Luqa.

Eyewitnesses noted the registration number of the VW Golf involved in the incident, and the motorist was stopped by police and arrested as he drove near the Junior College in Msida. He was accompanied by his girlfriend.

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old man from Sta Venera was hospitalised.