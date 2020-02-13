A man who was convicted of having caused a friend's death in a New Year's Day traffic accident in 2015 has been handed a two-year jail sentence suspended for four years after the court also noted other mitigating factors.

Crash victim Matthew Meilak.

Law student Matthew Meilak, 22, died after a blue Peugeot 106 being driven by his friend Terence Tanti crashed into an electricity pole at a bend on the road leading from Nadur to Victoria.

Tanti's defence counsel argued that the accident happened when a ball-joint on the car broke because of a pothole.

The court, however, established that Tanti was driving at excessive speed, he was under the influence of alcohol, and the vehicle's tyres were in poor condition.

The court also noted, however, that Meilak, who was in the back seat, had not been wearing a seatbelt, and this contributed to his death.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli also observed that all the passengers in the car knew that the driver, like them, had been at a party and had consumed alcohol. They, therefore, could have chosen not to get into the car with him.

Terence Tanti.

In its sentence the court was also critical of the position of the pole in the bend of the road, without any protection in case of a crash. This, it said, had also contributed to Meilak's death.

Tanti was also fined €2,724 in court costs.

Times of Malta had reported at the time that Matthew Meilak, from Swieqi, was thrown out of the car with the force of impact and ended up on the ground about 12 metres from the wrecked vehicle.

Another passenger, Miguel Camilleri, also 22, from San Ġwann, suffered serious injuries. Another two young men were also hurt.

The group of friends had gone to Gozo to celebrate New Year’s Eve following their graduation the previous month. They were staying in San Lawrenz and had been to a private party at a farmhouse in Nadur with friends.