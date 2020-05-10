A motorist driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution along the Coast Road was clocked doing 193km/h by the police on Sunday.

He was among 87 who were booked on the coast road and Mellieħa bypass for overspeeding. The speed limit on the coast road is 70km/h.

Thirteen were booked for other traffic violations including nine who did not have a front number plate, two vehicles which had tinted glass and two for breaching traffic rules.

A motorist was also found to be in possession of suspected drugs at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. The police observed a car being driving in a dangerous manner. It was being driven by a 24-year-old man from Zebbuġ accompanied by a 23-year-old woman from Mosta.

Officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit searched the vehicle and found a small packet carrying the suspected drug. A search of the woman's bag also revealed sachets with suspected drugs.

Both were arrested.