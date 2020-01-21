A motorist has been fined €4,658 and ordered to pay court costs of €1,397 after a court found that he had crashed into a karozzin on Good Friday of 2011 because he was not keeping a proper lookout.

The crash happened at Pieta' seafront in the afternoon of April 22 when a car driven by the accused, James Debono, 30, crashed into the back of the horse-drawn cab.

The cab driver was thrown off with the force of impact, suffering a broken nose and a small haemorrhage on the front of the brain.

During the court proceedings, Mr Debono testified that he could not avoid the karozzin when the car in front of him suddenly changed lane to overtake.

A motorist driving behind Mr Debono testified that she had seen the karozzin in front, as well as the other car suddenly change lane to overtake.

In her considerations, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace said the karozzin was clearly visible, even to the driver behind Mr Debono, but Mr Debono himself was not keeping a proper lookout and by the time he realised what was about to happen, he could not take proper action since he was driving at 79kph.

The court in handing down punishment also noted that the cab owner had been paid by his insurers. The court felt that a prison sentence was not needed since the accused had cooperated with the police and had no criminal record.