A 23-year-old motorist from Qormi suffered grievous injuries in a traffic accident in Gudja on Monday.

The police said the crash took place at around 9am on Dawret il-Gudja.

The man was riding a Hyosung RX125D, while the other vehicle involved in the accident - a Toyota Vitz - was driven by a 24-year-old woman from ┼╗abbar.

Investigations are ongoing.