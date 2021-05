A motorist suffered grievous injuries in a traffic crash on Monday.

The police said the incident took place at 7.30am on Triq is-Sur, Fgura.

The man, a 25-year-old Italian, was driving a Yamaha motorbike, while the other car involved in the crash - a Toyota Vitz - was being driven by a 24-year-old woman from Paola.

Police investigations are ongoing.