A motorist hit a pedestrian, a motorcyclist and several parked cars in Marsascala late on Sunday, the police said.

The alarm was raised at about 7pm when a constable on patrol was informed that a motorcyclist had been hit by a car, a Peugeot 108, which drove on after the driver said something to the motorcylist, a Pakistani man.

At 7.15pm the same constable was informed of the second incident, in Triq il-Qaliet. When they got there, police found that several parked cars had also been hit, one of them being the Peugeot 108 which earlier hit the motorcyclist.

It resulted that the motorist, after hitting the parked cars, reversed and hit the woman, who was walking on a path.

The woman, who is from Marsaccala, went to the health centre for treatment.

The driver of the Peugeot 108 is being questioned.

The motorcyclist was unhurt.