The police are on the look-out for a motorist who hit a pedestrian, crashed into three cars and then ran off, early on Sunday morning in Mellieħa.

The incident happened at about 3.15am in High Street.

The police said the unknown motorist had been driving a Toyota Liteace when he hit a 40-year-old Briton, drove on and crashed into a Fiat, a Hyundai and a Suzuki, all of which were parked.

The motorist then abandoned his vehicle and ran off.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he was found to have suffered serious injuries.

Investigations are under way.