Damage caused to the car in the St Paul's Bay accident.
A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in St Paul's Bay late on Saturday afternoon,
The police said that the accident took place at 6.30pm in St Paul Street, St Paul's Bay.
The 27-year Frenchman was hit by a Peugeot driven by a 47-year-old Italian living in Żebbuġ.
The pedestrian was seriously injured.
Motorist injured after crashing into a roundabout
In a separate accident, a 37-year-old man from Fgura was seriously injured when the car he was driving crashed into a roundabout, the police said.
The accident happened in Commerce Street, Mrieħel, at about 7.10pm.
The police are investigating.
