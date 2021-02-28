Damage caused to the car in the St Paul's Bay accident.

A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in St Paul's Bay late on Saturday afternoon,

The police said that the accident took place at 6.30pm in St Paul Street, St Paul's Bay.

The 27-year Frenchman was hit by a Peugeot driven by a 47-year-old Italian living in Żebbuġ.

The pedestrian was seriously injured.

Motorist injured after crashing into a roundabout

In a separate accident, a 37-year-old man from Fgura was seriously injured when the car he was driving crashed into a roundabout, the police said.

The accident happened in Commerce Street, Mrieħel, at about 7.10pm.

The police are investigating.