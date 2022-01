A motorist was injured late on Saturday when his car crashed into a wall near Rabat.

The police said the 11pm crash took place at Triq Għajn Kajjet.

The Peugeot Expert car, driven by a Ukrainian man, crashed into a rubble wall. The man was assisted by personnel of the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance crew and hospitalised in a serious condition.

A woman who was a passenger was unhurt.