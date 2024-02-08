A motorist was injured when his SUV crashed into a barrier by Ħal Far Road, Gudja, after he tried to avoid loose metal which fell from a truck driven in front of him.

The white Kia Sportage ended up perched on the crash barrier, with debris scattered all over the road, forcing its closure for all traffic. The accident happened on Thursday at about 3.45pm.

The SUV's driver was trapped in the wreckage and needed to be helped out by rescuers from the Civil Protection Department.

Sources said the accident was caused when rods fell off a truck in front of the SUV, forcing the driver to suddenly swerve.

Transport Malta urged motorists in the area to seek alternative routes.