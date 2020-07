A 40-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries in a traffic accident in Santa Lucia.

The police said they were called on site, at Triq Dawret it-Torri, at 7.30am on Monday.

The woman, from Paola, was riding a Piaggio bike which was involved in a crash with a Kia Sportage driven by a 37-year-old man from Tarxien .

Police investigations are ongoing.