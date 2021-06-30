A Briton was injured in a three-car collision at the bottom of T'Alla w-Ommu hill in Naxxar on Wednesday morning.

The police said the crash involved a Ford Fiesta driven by a 28-year-old man from Mellieħa, an Alfa Romeo driven by the 58-year-old Briton, also resident of Mellieħa, and an Opel Corsa driven by a 35-year-old from Naxxar.

The Briton was hospitalised and found to have suffered serious injuries.