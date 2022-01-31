A motorist involved in a collision that left a 13-year-old boy disabled for life has been cleared of responsibility by a civil court, which concluded that it was the child’s “reckless and irresponsible” bicycle riding that caused the crash.

The crash took place on February 19, 2011 at a crossroads between Triq Sant Marija and Triq Mgarr ix-Xini, Xewkija, Gozo, when the young cyclist suddenly exited onto the main road from a side lane on his BMX bicycle.

He was holding a bread bun in one hand and a bottle of ice tea in the other, and came straight into the path of an oncoming Rover that was being driven by John Hili.

Hili swerved suddenly, but could not avoid impact and the boy was flung headlong onto the windscreen, suffering grievous head injuries which landed him in a critical condition.

A friend of the victim who witnessed the collision later testified how the teen had been waiting for passing traffic, his bike partly jutting out onto the main road, when he was suddenly “snatched” by Hili’s car.

The driver had immediately emerged, crying “Madonna tajjart tifel. Call an ambulance.”

The victim spent the following three months in coma at the ITU and many more months on the long road to recovery.

But the accident changed his life and that of his parents forever.

The once healthy schoolboy who used to play football and loved horses ended up suffering a permanent 82% debility, as certified by a medical forensic expert.

He needed constant help to perform daily basic needs, could not lead a normal, independent life and could make no plans for the future.

The boy’s parents filed a civil action against the driver, seeking compensation for damages.

Meanwhile the driver was also targeted by criminal proceedings for involuntary grievous bodily harm and for driving his garaged car without a valid licence and insurance cover.

He was not held criminally responsible for the accident.

In 2015, the Protection and Compensation Fund as well as the Motor Insurers’ Bureau were authorised to intervene as respondents in the civil suit. An amicable settlement was signed between the intervenors and the teen’s parents, who were paid the sum of €45,000 by way of compensation.

The civil proceedings continued, reaching judgment stage before the Gozo superior court.

Upon the evidence put forward, Magistrate Brigitte Sultana concluded that it had been the victim’s own “flagrant breach” of the Highway Code’s rules for cyclists which had triggered the accident.

When emerging onto the main road, the teen did not have a firm grip on his bike nor could he apply the brakes since he was holding a paper bag and a drinks bottle.

Moreover, he was not wearing a crash helmet.

A court-appointed expert who reported his findings at the crash scene said that the bike had left no brake marks, although its brakes functioned well.

On the other hand, the Rover had left 10.95 metres of brake marks which indicated that the driver had swerved to the middle of the road in an attempt to avoid impact.

Moreover, those marks were equivalent to a driving speed of 32 km/hour which was well within the maximum 50km/hour in built up areas, observed the court.

The trail of blood was 14.7 metres long, while traces of the victim’s hair were caught in the smashed glass windscreen.

The dynamics of the accident showed that the driver had not been driving at excessive speed and could never anticipate that someone would exit a side street onto a one-way road against the flow of traffic.

The “reckless and irresponsible gesture” of the 13-year old who “invaded” the main road without looking out for danger to himself and other road users, was the cause of the accident, concluded the court, finding no reason to delve further into the applicants’ claim for damages.

Lawyer Vincent Galea assisted the respondent.