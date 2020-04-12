A motorist was found driving at 185Kph in an 80kph road on Sunday morning.

He was one of 64 motorists caught overspeeding in an operation by the police traffic section, the Rapid Intervention Unit and the Special Intervention Unit.

The motorists were stopped on the Coast Road, St Paul's Bay bypass and Mellieħa bypass.

The 185kph motorist was stopped at St Paul's Bay bypass, where the maximum allowed speed is 80kph.

The police said similar operations would continue despite its commitment related to COVID-19.