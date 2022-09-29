A 22-year-old man was seriously injured in a car crash at Mdina Road, Żebbuġ, late on Wednesday.

The police said the crash happened at 9.45pm. It involved a Renault Megan Classic driven by the 22-year-old, from Żebbuġ, and a Toyota Dyna, driven by a 25-year-old man, also from Żebbuġ .

There were two passengers in the Renault, a 19-year-old man from Żurrieq and an 18-year-old woman from Żebbuġ., who were unhurt.

Man hurt in quarry fall

The police also reported that in a separate accident earlier on Wednesday, a 57-year-old man from Siggiewi was injured when he fell the height of one storey.

The accident happened at 2.30 pm in a quarry at Triq Lapsi, Siġġiewi.