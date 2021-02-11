A motorist was badly shaken but appeared to be unhurt after his car overturned as it was being driven at Triq-Is Salina, Salina, on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 2pm.

An eyewitness said the motorist was able to crawl out of his Kia Cee'd unaided. The car hit a rubble wall on the left side of the road, heading towards Salina, before flipping over.

No other vehicle was involved and there was no one else in the car.

An ambulance was called but the motorist was unhurt.

Photo: Keith Lewins.