A drunk driver who smashed into a Sliema coffee shop, injuring three on Sunday, has been ordered to pay €33,000 in damages.

Jon-Paul Richard Davies, a 43-year old British tourist, admitted to having lost control of his car and crashed into the outdoor area of Dolce Peccati coffee shop on Tower Road. The incident happened at 8.30pm on Sunday.

He also admitted slightly injuring three customers, driving dangerously and recklessly when under the influence of drink, as well as damaging the shop’s planters and canopy.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras condemned him to a 6-month jail term suspended for two years.

The court also ordered him to reimburse Dolce Peccati Ltd €33,0960 within six months for the damages caused to the shop, whilst imposing a one-year driving ban.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel.

Lawyer Alfred Abela appeared on behalf of Dolce Peccati Ltd